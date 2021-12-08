Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on COVID in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

New Hampshire was working last week to free up more hospital beds in the state as COVID admissions reached a pandemic peak.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 792 new coronavirus cases for a total of 170,080. There have been a total of 1,757 deaths.

