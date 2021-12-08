Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Keeping track of flying squirrels

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Phil Meyers/animaldiversity.org)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public to help in a project to monitor flying squirrels.

Flying squirrels have not been well studied in New England. Now, an effort by the New England Flying Squirrel Network aims to change that. Researchers are looking for citizen science volunteers to put up nesting boxes and monitor their activity.

“It doesn’t actually fly, it’s gliding. It has a membrane between its legs that it uses to steer through the woods. So, they are traveling from one tree to another and gliding. So, we have two different species; there’s a northern and a southern flying squirrel,” said Alyssa Bennett with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is partnering with the New England Flying Squirrels Network and researchers at the University of New Hampshire to learn more.

The goal is to get the help of citizen scientists to put up nesting boxes and report the information by checking on the squirrels once a month.

Click here to learn more about the research and how you can help.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Kitchen accident blamed for Burlington house fire that killed dog
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause...
Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases

Latest News

The Gift of Life Marathon kicked off in Fair Haven Tuesday.
Record-holding annual Vermont blood drive kicks off
A Statehouse ceremony Tuesday called attention to lives lost in preventable crashes.
Statehouse ceremony calls attention to lives lost in preventable crashes
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
NH seeks to dismiss some youth center suits as they top 100
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Sec. Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
AHS Sec. Mike Smith looks back at pandemic response