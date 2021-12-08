Wildlife Watch: Keeping track of flying squirrels

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public to help in a project to monitor flying squirrels.

Flying squirrels have not been well studied in New England. Now, an effort by the New England Flying Squirrel Network aims to change that. Researchers are looking for citizen science volunteers to put up nesting boxes and monitor their activity.

“It doesn’t actually fly, it’s gliding. It has a membrane between its legs that it uses to steer through the woods. So, they are traveling from one tree to another and gliding. So, we have two different species; there’s a northern and a southern flying squirrel,” said Alyssa Bennett with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is partnering with the New England Flying Squirrels Network and researchers at the University of New Hampshire to learn more.

The goal is to get the help of citizen scientists to put up nesting boxes and report the information by checking on the squirrels once a month.

Click here to learn more about the research and how you can help.

