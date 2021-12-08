Williston Select Board reinstates mask mandate

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Select Board reinstates a mask mandate, Tuesday, effective immediately.

Anyone that is inside a public space is required to wear a mask and those that violate the rule will be fined.

Fines for a first offense is $50 with a $25 waiver amount, second offense is $100 with a $25 waiver amount, and a third offense at $500 with a $300 waiver amount.

The mandate will last 45 days and the Select Board will reconvene to determine whether or not to extend.

