Advertisement

Williston Select Board reinstates mask mandate

file
file(Live 5)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Select Board reinstates a mask mandate, Tuesday, effective immediately.

Anyone that is inside a public space is required to wear a mask and those that violate the rule will be fined.

Fines for a first offense is $50 with a $25 waiver amount, second offense is $100 with a $25 waiver amount, and a third offense at $500 with a $300 waiver amount.

The mandate will last 45 days and the Select Board will reconvene to determine whether or not to extend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Kitchen accident blamed for Burlington house fire that killed dog
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause...
Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases

Latest News

file photo
Teen dies in ATV crash in Franklin County
PCB conversation continues at BHS
Burlington school board takes up new PCB guidance
PCB conversation continues at BHS
Burlington School Board continues conversation about PCB's at BHS
The Gift of Life Marathon kicked off in Fair Haven Tuesday.
Record-holding annual Vermont blood drive kicks off