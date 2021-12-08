BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! For a change, we’ll actually get some typical December weather today. Light snow will be on and off as we go through this Wednesday, amounting to a dusting to around 3″ by the end of the day and into Thursday morning, with the higher amounts in the mountain peaks. A few of those mountain snow showers may linger into Thursday morning before it turns partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to continue to run below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 37°).

A weak warm front will sweep through early on Friday with another round of snow showers, but they won’t amount to much. Then we’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon.

The weekend will get off to an active start as a strong frontal system comes in from the west. Like we saw at the beginning of this week, we will be getting rain on Saturday. It will be windy out of the south, and that will spike our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. The cold front part of this system will be coming through, west to east, on Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday morning, changing the rain to snow showers. There will be very little snow accumulation.

It will be a blustery start to Sunday, but then the winds will come down as we turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

After that, we are looking at a big change in the weather pattern. Much of next week looks like it will be much warmer than normal with a good deal of sunshine.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track all this active weather over the next few days, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.