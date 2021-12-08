BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chilly weather will continue for mid week, as a weak weather system overspreads some light snow across the region on Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy during the day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s. Morning snow showers will increase in coverage to light snow by mid afternoon and into the evening. A general accumulation of a dusting to two inches is expected with lighter amounts north, and higher amounts over the higher elevations of southern Vermont.

Snow showers will taper off early Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our quick moving weather pattern will deliver another weather system for the end of the week. We’ll start with some snow showers on Friday, but as temperatures warm for the start of the weekend, we can expect some steady rain by Saturday. Once the front comes through late Saturday night, rain with change to snow, with some accumulation possible on the tail end of the system. We’ll go from highs on Saturday in the upper 40s to Sunday highs in the mid 30s.

Our weather is generally looking warmer and drier most of next week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies through Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be warming up into the upper 30s and low 40s.

