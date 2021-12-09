Advertisement

Champlain College names new president

Alejandro “Alex” Hernandez
Alejandro “Alex” Hernandez(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s Champlain College has named a dean from the University of Virginia as its next president.

The Burlington school announced Thursday that Alejandro “Alex” Hernandez will take the top job in June and relocate to Vermont. Hernandez is currently the dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies and vice provost of Online Learning at the University of Virginia.

Hernandez will succeed Benjamin Ola Akande, who resigned in April after less than a year in the job.

At the University of Virginia, Hernandez has grown programs that combine in-demand digital skills with the deeper human skills needed for long-term career success.

