Champlain Valley School District talks equity

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley School District members addressed equity within their community on Wednesday night. While holding their first town hall, district leaders fielded questions about what they could be doing better.

Like most schools, they already have an equity policy they adopted in December of 2020.

Wednesday’s meeting was part of a larger conversation they’ve been having trying to turn that policy into action steps.

Superintendent Rene Sanchez said “We’re recognizing this is hard work, all educational institutions and all bureaucracy are, but when you have inertia moving a certain way, it’s hard to reverse that inertia and get it moving in a different direction.”

They’re working on creating a plan and doing some hiring. The district is working with a few consulting firms and will be forming student advisory groups.

In addition to that, they plan on hiring four full-time diversity coaches and a director of equity and inclusion. Up until November, the district actually had four full-time employees receiving a stipend to do this equity work on the side, but they all resigned saying it was too much.

They also hope to hire a director of equity and inclusion by the end of the month.

A CVSD alum who was at the meeting- said the sooner they can have someone there to start making changes, the better. “Kids aren’t people who hear you,” Beanie Yodishembo said. “We can say all these words and DEI and committee this and that, but they are seeing what we’re doing.”

There will be more town halls like this one in February and April.

