DEA: Pot seized in Brattleboro not laced with fentanyl

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities now say that marijuana seized from a home in Brattleboro last week was not laced with fentanyl.

Brattleboro Police and DEA officials responded last Wednesday to a home on Brattle Street and arrested three people on drug charges. According to police, field tests identified fentanyl mixed in with marijuana.

But the DEA Thursday confirmed the marijuana did not contain the powerful opioid.

Authorities in Connecticut have been tracking a number of overdoses since July in one area where all the victims were smoking marijuana and denied taking opioids.

Experts we spoke with were skeptical the drugs were intentionally combined, questioning how mixing the two is even possible.

