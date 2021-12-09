Gov. Scott to address White House Summit Thursday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will address a Summit for Democracy hosted by President Joe Biden Thursday.

The event will address the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century.

A spokesperson for Governor Scott says he will discuss the importance of preserving democracy, toning down divisive partisan rhetoric, and that policy debates can happen with respect and civility.

The governor is set to speak at 1:15 p.m.

It will also be available over livestream. Click here to watch it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.