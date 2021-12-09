Advertisement

Gov. Scott to address White House Summit Thursday

Gov. Phil Scott.
Gov. Phil Scott.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will address a Summit for Democracy hosted by President Joe Biden Thursday.

The event will address the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century.

A spokesperson for Governor Scott says he will discuss the importance of preserving democracy, toning down divisive partisan rhetoric, and that policy debates can happen with respect and civility.

The governor is set to speak at 1:15 p.m.

It will also be available over livestream. Click here to watch it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
Williston is the latest town to add a mask mandate inside public spaces.
More Vermont towns decide on mask mandates
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US

Latest News

We’re learning new information about Vermont’s quest to divert food scraps and recyclables out...
State data shows Vermonters continue to compost
In Williston, the selectboard chair says it’s going to be up to police.
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate
We’re learning new information about Vermont’s quest to divert food scraps and recyclables out...
State data looks into how well Vermonters are composting
In Williston, the selectboard chair says it’s going to be up to police.
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate
Cannabis
Hartford to hold cannabis town hall