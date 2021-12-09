Advertisement

Hartford to hold cannabis town hall

Cannabis
Cannabis(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford will be holding an informational meeting on cannabis legislation next week.

The Hartford Selectboard and Hartford Community Coalition want to hear from you in a town hall scheduled for Monday.

They say the state legislature and Vermont Cannabis Control Board are in the process of developing ordinances and policies for a regulated market for cannabis.

The meeting will be held at the Hartford High School auditorium starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to watch it virtually.

