Hartford to hold cannabis town hall
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford will be holding an informational meeting on cannabis legislation next week.
The Hartford Selectboard and Hartford Community Coalition want to hear from you in a town hall scheduled for Monday.
They say the state legislature and Vermont Cannabis Control Board are in the process of developing ordinances and policies for a regulated market for cannabis.
The meeting will be held at the Hartford High School auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
Click here to watch it virtually.
