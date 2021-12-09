Advertisement

Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout

Jim Malatras/File
Jim Malatras/File(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Embattled New York state public university system Chancellor James Malatras says he will resign amid harsh criticism for his actions while a top aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Malatras said the furor around him has been a distraction. His resignation is effective Jan. 14. Malatras came under fire after Attorney General Letitia James made public transcripts and evidence from a probe of sexual harassment allegations that forced Cuomo from office.

Also, the Times Union of Albany reported this week that when Malatras led the SUNY Rockefeller Institute, he called a female employee “a misery” and “goddamn impossible.”

