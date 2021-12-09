Home for the holidays: Dozens of Vt. Army National Guard soldiers return

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweet reunion in time for the holidays-- more than 100 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers made their way home Thursday after almost a year on the road.

As soldiers stepped off the plane, they were immediately met with hugs and tears from family members who waited months to see them.

“It’s the whole reason we go out and do it is to protect our family and come back to them. It’s a blessing really,” Spc. Travis Boutin said.

Boutin’s 10-month-long deployment took him to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

“Some days were harder than others just being homesick and stuff. But at the end of the day it goes pretty quick once you’re home,” he said.

Other Vermont soldiers went to Kabul, where they helped Afghans evacuate at the airport as the Taliban took power.

Vermont National Guard Commander Greg Knight says the unit sent to Kabul was also made up of soldiers from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Colorado.

“I believe there were 16 Vermonters within that platoon that went. They went, they did their job, and came home. And that, to me, speaks to their abilities and their professionalism and their flexibility and knowing they have to take on any mission that comes up,” Maj. Gen. Knight said.

After months of uncertainty, families gathered to welcome soldiers home just in time

for the holidays.

“He’s never been away so it’s just wonderful that we’re not going to have him away for Christmas,” said Michelle Nolan, whose son was deployed.

“It was challenging having him gone, taking care of four kids and working, all of that by myself. I’m just happy he’s home for the holidays and we’re going to spend a lot of time together,” said Laura Ladiu, whose husband was deployed.

Knight says regardless of their deployment, each soldier deserves recognition.

“They do that, knowing the sacrifice that comes with it and that includes the families. To me, that speaks volumes about their character, who they are as people, understanding that they are a part of something much larger than themselves,” Knight said.

A wonderful reunion for these soldiers but others will miss the holidays in Vermont. Knight says there are units still deployed in the horn of Africa and in Kosovo. Those soldiers are expected home in the spring.

