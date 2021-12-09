Advertisement

Hoopcats fall at Providence

Friars jump out to 11-0 lead, hold on for 68-58 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team dug themselves an early hole and couldn’t quite climb out of it in a 68-58 loss at Providence Tuesday night. With the defeat, the Cats fell to 6-4 on the season.

Vermont struggled out of the gate, with A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson staking the Friars out to an 11-0 lead to start the game.

The Cats would rally their way back in it late in the first and early in the second, with Ryan Davis keeping his team alive and Benny Shungu catching fire in the second half, but it was not quite enough. After cutting the deficit to eight early in the second half, UVM had several opportunities to get back within two possessions, but missed shots and costly turnovers alowed the Friars to stretch it back out.

Watson and Reeves would each finish with 24 points on the day, with Shungu tallying 20 and Davis adding 19 for Vermont.

“I mean I thought we did a lot of good things,” said UVM head coach John Becker. “Again it was a game where we generated a lot of great opportunities and didn’t get them to go down. You know, we just gotta stick with it and just that’s gonna start to turn for us. The thing that hurts is just that I thought we beat ourselves tonight. We had 16 turnovers and a lot of them just felt unforced. You know we’re down 11-0 to start the game, we lose by ten. So you know there’s a lot of what ifs.”

UVM will stay in Providence this week before taking on Brown Friday.

