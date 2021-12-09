NY National Guard deploys to nursing homes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Nursing Home in Plattsburgh is taking up an offer for help from the National Guard.

Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed Guard members to nursing homes across the state facing staffing challenges. Two trained medics will work at the Plattsburgh facility and have eight hours of training specifically for long-term care facilities. They are working as nursing assistants and the nursing home says they are grateful for the additional help.

Governor Hochul said her decision stems from high hospitalization numbers. “One of the reasons we have additional individuals still in hospitals who are non-COVID and ready to be discharged is because the nursing homes don’t have enough staff to take them. On a call with an institution in Buffalo, they said they could discharge 50 people right now and that would take a lot of pressure off of them but they don’t have a nursing home to go to. So, how do I get them help on the back end? The National Guard can step in,” Hochul said.

Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry says he is not aware of other nursing homes in the county with Guard members. It is unclear how long they will remain there.

