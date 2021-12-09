Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
Williston is the latest town to add a mask mandate inside public spaces.
More Vermont towns decide on mask mandates
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US

Latest News

The U.S. expands COVID-19 boosters, opening an extra Pfizer dose to people as young as 16; a...
US expands COVID-19 boosters to people as young as 16; final hurdle to come
The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 200 million, but experts...
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol
Hassan Al-Adari, head of the political body of the Sadrist bloc and Sadrists delegation, right,...
Iraq, US conclude talks, formally ending combat mission