Police: 2 people die in 2-vehicle crash in Keene

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in Keene say two people have died in a two-vehicle crash.

WMUR-TV reports it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 9.

Police identified the two who died as Heather Badore, 50, and Matthew Badore, 42, both of Swanzey. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Police said that driver lost control on a road that was slick because of snowfall and crossed into the opposite lane of travel. The driver was cited for defective tires.

Part of Route 9 was shut down for several hours. It was cleared early Thursday.

