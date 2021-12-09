Advertisement

Police: 2 people die in 2-vehicle crash in Keene

Police in Keene say two people have died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police in Keene say two people have died in a two-vehicle crash.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in Keene say two people have died in a two-vehicle crash.

WMUR-TV reports it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 9.

Police identified the two who died as Heather Badore, 50, and Matthew Badore, 42, both of Swanzey. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Police said that driver lost control on a road that was slick because of snowfall and crossed into the opposite lane of travel. The driver was cited for defective tires.

Part of Route 9 was shut down for several hours. It was cleared early Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US

Latest News

Alejandro “Alex” Hernandez
Champlain College names new president
Rep. Marybeth Redmond
Essex Junction state rep to step down
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Some NY hospitals suspend elective surgeries amid COVID rise
testing
Some homes in Burlington airport’s flight path tested for sound insulation