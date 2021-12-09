Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars in another community

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a serial vandal traveling the state smashing cars made a stop in St. Johnsbury.

Investigators say Micael Bizuneh, 33, of Middlebury, hit 42 cars, breaking windshields and using rocks to carve into the metal.

The St. Johnsbury police chief says Bizuneh is in the hospital for a mental evaluation and faces several counts of unlawful mischief.

St. Johnsbury is the sixth community where police say Bizuneh has vandalized multiple cars. The others are Brattleboro, Burlington, Middlebury, Bristol and Vergennes.

