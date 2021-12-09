Program provides pet care help for veterans in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont organization that helps place pets with military members-- past and present-- says it’s looking to help more of them.

The Blue Star Mothers of Vermont Pet Program works with animal shelters and rescues to place dogs and cats with veterans or active military members.

Part of that involves making sure the pet is a right fit for the veteran, especially dogs.

Terri Sabens, the pet coordinator for Blue Star Mothers of Vermont, says they help pay for veterinary checkups, emergencies, training and more for those who are serving or have served.

Thanks to a recent grant, they have a lot of money to use in their mission.

She says many veterans don’t know there’s help available for their pet’s veterinary care or won’t ask.

“Most veterans won’t even go because they can’t afford it. But I want them to know that we will pay for the dog to have the checkup and whatever they need done,” Sabens said.

If you’re active military or a veteran and you could use assistance, you can contact the Blue Star Mothers Pet Program on their website.

