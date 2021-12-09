Rutland hospital restricts visitation in wake of rising COVID cases

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is restricting visitation to keep COVID out of the hospital.

Starting Dec. 9, RRMC is not allowing visitors.

There are some exceptions. Pediatric patients can have two parents. Patients at end of life, in labor or who have disabilities are allowed one essential support person. Those visitors must remain in the patient’s room and are required to wear a mask at all times.

“We don’t like to do this, but we felt that it was really necessary because of the high level of transmission to protect our vulnerable patients from having someone inadvertently visit and bring COVID in from the outside,” said Claudio Fort, the president and CEO of RRMC.

The hospital will have options for visitors to connect with loved ones through video chat and phone calls.

RRMC is monitoring the situation daily but anticipates the restrictions will be in place throughout most of January.

RRMC is not alone; other big hospitals in our region are also restricting visitors.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is eliminating visitation, citing the record high cases in Vermont and New Hampshire.

CVPH in Plattsburgh, New York, and the UVM Medical Center in Burlington are allowing two visitors per patient.

