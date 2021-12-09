Advertisement

Scott appoints Administration secretary, deputy secretary

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Kristin Clouser as secretary of the Agency of Administration.

Clouser replaces Secretary Susanne Young who retired last month after more than 40 years in Vermont state government.

Clouser, who served as deputy secretary for the last year, was named interim secretary in November.

Scott also announced Wednesday the appointment of Douglas Farnham as deputy administration secretary. He currently serves as the agency’s chief operational officer.

