Shelburne Museum open for Winter Lights display

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum is decked out in lights for its first-ever Winter Lights showings.

The new interactive event has been several years in the making and was canceled last holiday season because of COVID concerns. Now, visitors can come in the evening to check out the display through New Year’s Day.

Elissa Borden spoke with museum executive director Tom Denenberg about the effort.

