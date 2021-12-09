Some homes in the airport’s flight path get sound testing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sound insulation project is underway in South Burlington and Winooski. The goal is to cut down on airplane and F-35 noise for the loudest homes near the Burlington Airport.

“We’ve been waiting a long long time for this,” said Lynn Kynoch, of South Burlington.

The same can likely be said for hundreds of homeowners living in the flight path who have dealt with noisy planes and even louder jets for years.

“They’re loud, like when they go over, the whole house rattles,” said Kynoch.

Now, the airport is offering a new sound insulation program. It’s a pilot project that will initially improve 10 homes with plans to expand to 50 homes per year.

New doors, windows, and in some cases central air units, will help keep the sound to a level associated with a typical home.

The project does nothing for those who spend time outside when the jets fly over. It also doesn’t improve things like decks, sunrooms, or bathrooms per FAA rules.

“They only provide treatment to what they deem habitable rooms or rooms you’re spending all of your time in,” said Diane Carter, with the Jones Payne Group.

The process is just getting started and more than 2,600 homes are eligible for the program. About 20 have been tested this week.

Those that don’t make the first 10 will be in line with the next round of federal funds, but getting through hundreds of homes is going to take some time.

“It is a rolling program. We’ll be coming back in the spring, doing more acoustical testing, and be starting the next 10 homes, then we have another 50 homes behind that, so it’ll be a constant process,” said Carter.

So just how long will it take to get to these houses? And could more become eligible or lose eligibility as the years go on? You can catch Dom’s full report on the Channel 3 Evening News at 6 p.m.

