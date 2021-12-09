State data shows Vermonters continue to compost

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re learning new information about Vermont’s quest to divert food scraps and recyclables out of the waste stream.

The data has been tough to collect as the recycling and composting law went into effect in the middle of the global pandemic, but even still, as we wait for our most comprehensive study, the state says it still looks promising.

“Since the last time we talked, the biggest difference is that we have grown a lot,” said Will McDonald, the owner of Roots Compost.

We talked with Roots Compost over a year ago and since then, they say they’ve doubled their client list, climbing from 200 to 500.

They might not be a massive hauler, but they still contribute to the state’s larger goal.

“We might not do the volume that they do, but we are reaching out to people and getting them on board all the same,” said McDonald.

And now that the state is starting to get data back on waste diversion, small haulers are helping.

“To see recycling and compost hold steady is good,” said Josh Kelly with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

The 2020 Waste Diversion and Disposal report showed us we as a state disposed of less trash than 2019, almost a 10% decrease. But we still recycled and composted, that only dropped about 1%.

Kelly says consistency, in this case, means progress.

“To me, that’s a good measure that we are still on track because if you think about it, if things had decreased simultaneously which you would expect, trash to go down and recycling composting to go down, to see recycling and compost holding steady is good. It seems like people are still separating a good amount of material and to me that’s progress,” said Kelly.

While Kelly says this data isn’t perfect, it is reported to his team. Another thing they can gather from the data is the overall tonnage of food scrap drop-offs at some solid waste districts.

“Basically before the July 1 ban and after, and that tonnage has been significant,” said Kelly.

For example, the Addison County Solid Waste Management District saw nine tons of food scraps the quarter before the ban. The quarter after, they saw 29 tons.

174 other collection sites also reported increases in 2020.

Kelly says that’s due to education, outreach, and convenience from haulers.

“We really do genuinely just want to be helpful to the community,” said McDonald.

A comprehensive waste study is still set for 2023.

