SUNY chancellor resigns amid Cuomo fallout

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The embattled New York state public university system chancellor says he will resign effective Jan. 14.

James Malatras said the furor around his actions while he was a top aide for the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been a distraction.

Malatras came under fire after New York Attorney General Letitia James made public evidence where Malatras allegedly belittled one of the former governor’s sexual harassment accusers in text messages.

He’s also accused of calling a female employee “a misery” and “goddamn impossible” while leading the SUNY Rockefeller Institute.

The SUNY Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the resignation and his dedication to the school.

“I just wanted to say this is a guy that did an extraordinary job for us, I am sorry to see him leave but I understand his decision. I hope and fully expect our university to bounce back from this and that we will not suffer long-term damage,” said Cesar Perales of the SUNY Board of Trustees.

The board quickly moved to an executive session where they said no moves were made.

