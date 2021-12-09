Super Senior: Natasha Koval Paden

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At her home in South Burlington, Natasha Koval Paden’s fingers dance over the keys on her concert grand.

“Language has meaning. For me, sound has meaning,” Paden said.

Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu is a lot like her life -- there’s joy and melancholy. Her talents were recognized at a young age in her native Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. She was sent to a music school for gifted children. “I just remember touching the keys and they made sound, they talked to me,” she said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: And ever since, you’ve been playing the piano.

Natasha Koval Paden: Well, not during the war years.

In 1941 the Nazis invaded Ukraine and took away her mother to a labor camp in Poland where she was killed by a German guard. Paden and her father were also sent to labor camps. With no piano, her mind filled in the musical gap. “I would draw a keyboard on the wooden bed,” she said. “I had typhoid because I was very weak I survived horrible illness cause I drank water from the river and there were dead bodies.”

It’s a time Paden would like to forget. Those 88 keys, though, would later become her ticket to America after the war.

An American named Bill Sudduth became her guardian. His purpose -- finding a future for the innocent children who endured the atrocities of war. “He was asked why do you want to help those people,” Paden said. “He said, ‘Because I know they will make good Americans.’”

Sudduth knew of her talents and Paden earned a scholarship to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and graduated from Juilliard. “I just play because I love it,” Paden said. In a Ukrainian costume, she went on the airwaves to help her fellow refugees. “I would play on television to try to raise scholarships.”

While teaching music in California she met her future husband, Bill. They’ve been in harmony for over 55 years. “Well, he’s my life,” Paden said.

Now in her 80s, Paden still teaches her craft. “You pass on what’s good in life,” she said. “And you try to forget what’s bad. I think that’s a survival instinct.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.