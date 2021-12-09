Vermont doctors urge governor to implement statewide masking policy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group that represents more than 400 physicians in Vermont is urging Gov. Phil Scott to implement a new statewide masking policy.

In a letter to Scott this week, the Vermont chapter of the American College of Physicians says they are deeply concerned about rising case counts and hospitalizations.

They’re calling on the governor to implement indoor masking policies that are linked to county-level spread, make masks free for Vermonters and increase access to rapid testing.

They say the toll COVID-19 has taken on patients and families can be avoided with more public health measures.

