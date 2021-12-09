Vermont schools to get rewarded for vaccinated students

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont schools will get rewarded for having vaccinated students.

Two-million dollars from emergency federal funding will go to Vermont schools if their students get vaccinated.

Any public or recognized independent school that hits 85% will get $15 per student.

For a minimum of $2,000 and up to $10,000.

At 90%, schools can get up to $15,000.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French thinks some schools are already there but others are only now hosting their first clinics for kids 5-11.

And some parents still need convincing.

“Once we get to that 50% mark, which we are close to now, I think it does become harder beyond that and it will take some time, like we saw with the adolescent vaccination rate, there was an initial, strong uptake, but then that sort of slows down over time,” French said.

French says this is another way to encourage vaccination.

The money is emergency federal funding and needs to be used by the end of June.

