Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many Vermont towns now reinstating mask mandates, who’s going to be enforcing the new rules?

In Williston, the selectboard chair says it’s going to be up to police.

But we’re told it’s unlikely anyone will face the $50 fine, which increases after each offense. That’s because police won’t be stationed at busy areas to crack down on people ignoring the mandate.

They can also issue warnings instead of handing out a civil offense.

“I think we can say this will be a passive enforcement. We are short three police officers on the force at this time, so we do have minimal staffing. This would take a low priority,” said Terry Macaig, a Williston selectboard chair.

People in Williston are required to wear masks inside all public spaces.

There are exceptions for children under the age of two, people with disabilities, and when you are eating.

