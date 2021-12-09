Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in snowy roll-over crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The roads are snow covered Thursday morning and police say drivers should take it slow.

We already know of at least one weather-related crash.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on I-89 in Fairfax.

Vermont State Police say 34-year-old Ashleigh Tillson rolled her vehicle several times across the median. That was in part due to the icy and snow-covered roads.

Police say Tillson lost control after driving over the rumble strips.

She was trapped underneath vehicle and had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

