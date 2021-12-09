BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Roads will be a bit slick in the morning from that on & off snow that we got yesterday and overnight. There will still be a few snow showers to start today, but by the afternoon, they will taper off and we’ll get some sunshine going, especially the farther south you are. Temperatures will still be running below normal.

Friday will also start out with a few snow showers as a weak warm front moves from SW to NE a little before daybreak. Just a dusting to an inch or so will fall. It will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day - just a few sunny breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures will get back up to near normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 37°).

The weather turns more active as we head into the weekend. Winds will pick up out of the south late Friday into Friday night, pumping in warmer air ahead of an approaching frontal system from the midwest. As that system closes in, rain will be coming along with it, which may start out as a bit of a wintry mix with some light freezing rain early Saturday. But any early mix will quickly turn to just plain rain as warmer air keeps coming in.

The cold front part of that system will move through, west to east, on Saturday night. The rain will end up as snow showers, but there will be little snow accumulation - just a trace to a couple of inches, mainly in the higher elevations.

Sunday will start out blustery, but it will end up partly sunny as the winds start to come down.

A stretch of warmer, sunnier weather will start next week, and last at least into the middle of the week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of that bigger storm system as we get into the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.