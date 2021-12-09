BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly day on Thursday, temperatures begin to warm back up again on Friday, with temperatures expected to be above average through the week ahead. A weather system will come through early Friday morning with a quick round of light snow that will yield a dusting to up to an inch of snow by 8am. Areas that pick up more persistent snow could see some slippery conditions for the Friday morning commute. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

Rain could mix with some light sleet and freezing rain to start the day on Saturday, but as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, everything will change over to rain. Rain could come down heavy at times through the morning hours with about a quarter of an inch, up to an inch of rain possible. Showers will taper off a bit in the afternoon with scattered showers heading into Saturday evening.

Temperatures turn a bit colder for the second half of the weekend. Any lingering rain showers could change over to some light snow before ending early Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs still in the low 40s.

Our weather is looking reasonably quiet through most of next week. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We can expect a good amount of sunshine as well with partly sunny skies through the beginning and middle of the work week. We may see just the chance for a few showers on Thursday.

