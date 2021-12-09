BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road conditions will be improving for the start of Thursday, but be aware that there still might be some slippery spots on untreated or unplowed secondary roads. We’ll begin the day with mostly cloudy skies to star the day and will generally be looking at a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be running a bit below average with afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our next frontal system will bring a quick round of snow on Thursday night into very early Friday morning, but temperatures will be on the rise under mostly cloudy skies. Most spots make it above freezing by the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s.

The warm up continues on Saturday with cloudy skies and periods of rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be warm, soaring into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain continues into the evening hours before the cold front arrives on Saturday night. Rain will change to snow with some light accumulation possible through the early morning hours on Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be a little colder with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Most of next week is looking warmer and drier. High pressure builds in by Monday with partly sunny skies set through mid week. Highs will be reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. We may see a chance of rain by the end of next week as temperatures continue to warm well into the mid to upper 40s.

