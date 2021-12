WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new ALDI grocery store is coming to Chittenden county.

The store will be located in Williston on Taft Corners -- in the northeast corner of Wright Avenue and Trader Lane. Also included in the plan is a 24 unit apartment building and an urban park.

The development review board plans to continue discussions on January 11th.

