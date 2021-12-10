Advertisement

Brattleboro home destroyed in early morning fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning fire destroys a multi-family home in Brattleboro.

Crews responded to the 2.5-story building just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning on Western Ave.

The people who lived there said all seven of them got out safely.

One car was badly damaged as a result of the fire.

First responders are still working to figure out the cause.

Press Release from this mornings structure fire. We would like to thank all of our members and mutual aid that were on...

Posted by Brattleboro Fire Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate
Man smoking marijuana
DEA: Pot seized in Brattleboro not laced with fentanyl

Latest News

Courtesy: Danville School Athletics
Danville School decides on Bears mascot
The Danville School has decided on a new mascot. They decided on the Bears.
Danville School decides on Bears mascot
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Scott addresses White House Summit for Democracy
The best holiday lights in the Queen City will be crowned soon.
Burlington holds holiday lights contest
The best holiday lights in the Queen City will be crowned soon.
Burlington holds holiday lights contest