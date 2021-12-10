Brattleboro home destroyed in early morning fire
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning fire destroys a multi-family home in Brattleboro.
Crews responded to the 2.5-story building just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning on Western Ave.
The people who lived there said all seven of them got out safely.
One car was badly damaged as a result of the fire.
First responders are still working to figure out the cause.
