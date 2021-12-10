Brattleboro home destroyed in early morning fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning fire destroys a multi-family home in Brattleboro.

Crews responded to the 2.5-story building just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning on Western Ave.

The people who lived there said all seven of them got out safely.

One car was badly damaged as a result of the fire.

First responders are still working to figure out the cause.

