Burlington holds holiday lights contest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best holiday lights in the Queen City will be crowned soon.

Residents are being encouraged to participate in the 3nd Annual Holiday Lights Contest.

People who live in homes, apartments and duplexes can all enter, just as long as judges can see your decorations from the nearest street.

The top three winners will be chosen by December 22 and there are prizes.

The contest is sponsored by Burlington Electric Department, so there are bonus points to making your holiday display energy efficient.

You must enter by next Thursday.

Click here to enter.

