Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane early Friday; two people arrested

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The nearly 10 people still living at Burlington’s homeless encampment are being told once again to get out and two people were arrested Friday morning.

Burlington Police say six people were in the Sears Lane encampment early Friday when police told them to leave. We’re told four left and two were taken into custody for trespassing and open arrest warrants.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad tells Channel 3 the six people have been trespassing since October.

Murad says this is no longer a police operation and it’s now in the hands of Burlington Public Works for total clear out.

Friday morning, city workers were seen in loaders and trucks clearing out structures already down. They are loading tires and propane tanks. We haven’t seen them touch a standing structure.

WCAX saw two hunting style rifles taken out.

Seven weeks ago, the encampment was shut down out of concerns over guns, drugs and safety.

As of Thursday night, eight people are still living there.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

