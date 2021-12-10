Advertisement

Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane early Friday; two people arrested

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The nearly 10 people still living at Burlington’s homeless encampment are being told once again to get out and two people were arrested Friday morning.

Burlington Police say six people were in the Sears Lane encampment early Friday when police told them to leave. We’re told four left and two were taken into custody for trespassing and open arrest warrants.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad tells Channel 3 the six people have been trespassing since October.

Murad says this is no longer a police operation and it’s now in the hands of Burlington Public Works for total clear out.

Friday morning, city workers were seen in loaders and trucks clearing out structures already down. They are loading tires and propane tanks. We haven’t seen them touch a standing structure.

WCAX saw two hunting style rifles taken out.

Seven weeks ago, the encampment was shut down out of concerns over guns, drugs and safety.

As of Thursday night, eight people are still living there.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Related stories:

Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing

Burlington homeless encampment still occupied 5 weeks after eviction

City Council debates reopening Burlington homeless encampment

Two weeks after closure, Sears Lane remains occupied

Judge denies injunction trying to stop evictions at Burlington homeless encampment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US
Seven weeks after a homeless camp in Burlington was ordered closed, neighbors are demanding...
Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate

Latest News

FILE photo.
Georgia teacher arrested for sexually inappropriate conduct with a minor
The nearly 10 people still living at Burlington’s homeless encampment are being told once again...
Burlington police and bucket trucks seen at Sears Lane early Friday
Al Getler of South Hero has been performing with dummies for decades.
Looking into the art of ventriloquism
Courtesy: Danville School Athletics
Danville School decides on Bears mascot