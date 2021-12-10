Burlington Winter Market underway
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park is abuzz with The Winter Market.
The park is packed with a rotating roster of dozens of small businesses eager to help shoppers fill their holiday lists. The market opened after Thanksgiving and is open Thursdays - through Sundays until December 19.
Elissa Borden spoke with the city of Burlington’s Samantha McGinnis, the event’s organizer.
