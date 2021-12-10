Advertisement

Burlington Winter Market underway

The Winter Market at Burlington City Hall Park runs through December 19.
The Winter Market at Burlington City Hall Park runs through December 19.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park is abuzz with The Winter Market.

The park is packed with a rotating roster of dozens of small businesses eager to help shoppers fill their holiday lists. The market opened after Thanksgiving and is open Thursdays - through Sundays until December 19.

Elissa Borden spoke with the city of Burlington’s Samantha McGinnis, the event’s organizer.

