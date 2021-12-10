Danville School decides on Bears mascot
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Danville School has decided on a new mascot. They decided on the Bears.
Students in pre-k through 12 voted on the new name last week after retiring the “Indian” mascot earlier this year.
School staff, students, and community members submitted a list of 34 replacement names. The final four were the trailblazers, mountaineers, bobcats, and bears.
The school board made the announcement Thursday night.
Related stories:
Danville students vote on new mascot
Danville students to vote Friday on new school nickname
Danville school board reaffirms nickname change
Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision
Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams
Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name
Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot
Rutland, Danville schools discuss mascot changes
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.