Danville School decides on Bears mascot

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Danville School has decided on a new mascot. They decided on the Bears.

Students in pre-k through 12 voted on the new name last week after retiring the “Indian” mascot earlier this year.

School staff, students, and community members submitted a list of 34 replacement names. The final four were the trailblazers, mountaineers, bobcats, and bears.

The school board made the announcement Thursday night.

