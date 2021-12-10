Advertisement

Danville School decides on Bears mascot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Danville School has decided on a new mascot. They decided on the Bears.

Students in pre-k through 12 voted on the new name last week after retiring the “Indian” mascot earlier this year.

School staff, students, and community members submitted a list of 34 replacement names. The final four were the trailblazers, mountaineers, bobcats, and bears.

The school board made the announcement Thursday night.

Related stories:

Danville students vote on new mascot

Danville students to vote Friday on new school nickname

Danville school board reaffirms nickname change

Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision

Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams

Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name

Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot

Rutland, Danville schools discuss mascot changes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate
Man smoking marijuana
DEA: Pot seized in Brattleboro not laced with fentanyl

Latest News

The Danville School has decided on a new mascot. They decided on the Bears.
Danville School decides on Bears mascot
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Scott addresses White House Summit for Democracy
The best holiday lights in the Queen City will be crowned soon.
Burlington holds holiday lights contest
The best holiday lights in the Queen City will be crowned soon.
Burlington holds holiday lights contest