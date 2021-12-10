Essex Police investigate bomb threat at supermarket

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating a bomb threat at a local grocery store Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the Hannaford supermarket on Essex Way. Police say an unknown male called the store saying there was a bomb in the building which would detonate if employees weren’t evacuated. While first responders searched the scene, employees stayed outside.

Police say they didn’t find anything suspicious. No customers were there when this happened.

