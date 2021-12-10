Fire crews respond to busy tourist area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Almost all of Burlington’s fire resources were called to the Catamount Studios on Church Street Thursday night.

Around 4:30, they received a call for a haze in the building.

When the first crew spotted the smoke, they called in more resources. Batallion Chief, Ed Webster, said it was the result of a burnt out furnace motor, and there wasn’t actually a fire.

Webster said the department is entering their busiest season for heating calls. “Get everything cleaned out,” he said. “Clean your chimneys once a year. Don’t burn green wood if you’re burning wood. Have your technicians clean them out and keep them running properly,”

Webster said those in the building did the right thing by evacuating and calling for help.

