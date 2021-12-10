Advertisement

Georgia teacher arrested for sexually inappropriate conduct with a minor

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A teacher for the Georgia Elementary and Middle School has been arrested for sexually inappropriate conduct with a minor.

That’s according to a letter sent to parents from the Franklin West Supervisory Union interim Superintendent.

The district is not revealing the specifics of the case, the charges, or the identity of the teacher.

In the message to families, interim superintendent John Tague asks the community to come forward if they know any other information but says right now there is no information to suggest that there are other victims.

Counselors and support staff are available to talk with students and staff throughout the day Friday.

