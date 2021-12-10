How are Vermont retailers faring this holiday season?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are now just two weeks away from Christmas -- have you wrapped up your shopping yet?

Many people scored deals during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday.

Darren Perron spoke with Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, about how Vermont retailers have fared so far this season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.