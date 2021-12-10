Advertisement

Lake George to host new ice castle

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wintry attraction is coming to Lake George for the first time.

The new ice castle is being built by the same company that does New Hampshire’s, their first creation in the Empire State.

Warren County tourism says Lake George is known as a summer recreation spot but that the ice castle could bring up to 100,000 visitors to Lake George once it opens.

“Many of those visitors will be here midweek. Certainly, Friday and Saturday are prime time for visitors, but the fact that they will be coming midweek will help lengthen our destination season,” said Joanne Conley with Warren County Tourism.

When it opens is up to Mother Nature, but their hope is to have it open by early January. Now through Thursday, visitors can reserve their preferred date and time prior to when ticket sales start.

