Looking into the art of ventriloquism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s an art that takes years to master and there’s a man from South Hero who can hang with the best.

“In 1969, my brother got me a dummy for Christmas,” said Al Getler of South Hero.

Getler learned ventriloquism the classic way.

“There were all sorts of kids shows, and there were often ventriloquists on them,” said Getler.

He read, practiced, listened to tapes, and practiced more, all until his lips froze solid.

Despite the novelty, Getler also remembers when throwing voice wasn’t all that special, a time he calls the dark years.

“I think the thing was we just weren’t a really respected art, it was a variety art,” said Getler.

Getler says his personal friend Jeff Dunham, roared the profession back into the spotlight

“So I had this front row seat to watch him transform this art into what it is today,” said Getler.

Despite the craft’s lull, he never stopped performing. He travels all over.

But modern ventriloquism offers more than just getting a chuckle. Getler uses Hamilton the pig to teach fire safety.

He knows of teachers, firefighters, police officers and business leaders all using the art for more than entertainment.

“You can use ventriloquism educationally, but the bottom line is you still need to be funny,” said Getler.

He’s been perfecting his acts for decades in partnership since 1978 with one of his oldest dummies, Floyd.

He doesn’t know of any other ventriloquists in Vermont, so he hopes to perform here more and maybe inspire another character along the way.

“You know you mention Vermont, I would love to do more shows here in Vermont. I really would. Because right now I do a lot of shows out of state, because I have never really gotten around to marketing myself here. Especially during the ski season, I’m sure the resorts do stuff during the season and I would love to do more shows here instead of traveling to the Poconos to do shows,” said Getler.

He says he would love to spread the art here because as far as he knows, he is the only ventriloquist in the area.

