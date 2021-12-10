Advertisement

Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats at a Las Vegas airport as he attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Police said a man drove a limo through fences at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday in order to steal a jet and fly to Area 51.

The man told police that he wanted to go look at aliens.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe it’s the place where the government hides aliens and UFOs.

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats.

They said they found a product that looked like an explosive device when they searched his car.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

According to CNN, the law firm he claims to represent him denied working with him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US
Seven weeks after a homeless camp in Burlington was ordered closed, neighbors are demanding...
Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing
Williston Police to enforce town mask mandate

Latest News

Al Getler
Looking into the art of ventriloquism
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
FILE photo.
Georgia teacher arrested for sexually inappropriate conduct with a minor
The nearly 10 people still living at Burlington's homeless encampment are being told once again...
Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane early Friday; two people arrested
The nearly 10 people still living at Burlington’s homeless encampment are being told once again...
Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane early Friday; two people arrested