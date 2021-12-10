Advertisement

Middlebury College fully-remote the rest of the semester

Middlebury College
Middlebury College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the final weeks of the semester, Middlebury College School Administrators move all classes remote, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school sent out an email to students Thursday, saying they currently have 34 new COVID cases, bringing the total to 50. All of next week’s exams will be online and the dining hall with be moving to grab and go meals.

Athletic competitions and other in-person events will be cancelled or postponed.

To keep up to date on the current cases on campus, check out Middlebury’s COVID dashboard.

