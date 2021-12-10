Montpelier approves indoor mask mandate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier joins the list as another city reinstating a mask mandate.

Anyone that enters inside a public building must wear a mask and the City is asking that a sign must be posted saying “visitors are required to wear face coverings by order of the Montpelier City Council.”

There are expectations for children under two, people with medical conditions, preventing them from wearing a mask, and those who are eating.



The mandate is effective immediately.

