Advertisement

Montpelier approves indoor mask mandate

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier joins the list as another city reinstating a mask mandate.

Anyone that enters inside a public building must wear a mask and the City is asking that a sign must be posted saying “visitors are required to wear face coverings by order of the Montpelier City Council.”

There are expectations for children under two, people with medical conditions, preventing them from wearing a mask, and those who are eating.

The mandate is effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. resident pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US

Latest News

Lawmakers call on those in charge to alleviate hospital wait times
Can Vt. solve ER waits for kids seeking mental health care?
FILE
Aldi grocery store coming to Williston
Burlington firefighters respond to a call about smoke in a building on Church Street
Fire crews respond to busy tourist area
Middlebury College
Middlebury College fully-remote the rest of the semester