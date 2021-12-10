Advertisement

New York’s COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said Friday the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations. The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii.

