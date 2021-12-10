NH domestic violence review task force to issue report by March

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A task force created to review domestic violence cases in New Hampshire’s court system has to report its conclusions and recommendations to the state’s supreme court by March 1, 2022.

It was formed as the judicial branch reviewed the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, after a judge denied her request for a permanent protective order.

A court order issued Thursday says the group will look at existing court “practice and procedure” in cases involving domestic violence allegations; analyze the status of state law regarding domestic violence, including the legal definition of “abuse” and its relationship to intimate partner violence; and explore opportunities to give victims more access to lawyers.

