NY students to perform Christmas concert 3 years in the making

CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Band students at Chazy Central Rural School are ready to spread some Christmas cheer this weekend and give back to their community with a concert that has three years in the making.

Inside Ms. Penny Wiese’s band room students are brushing up on the Christmas classics

“I just think it brings Christmas spirit to everyone around you,” said Audrey Langlois, a band student.

If there is one thing these 5th through 12th graders love more than Christmas, it’s playing in tune with one another. “I just really enjoy playing instruments and just the music and playing with the band as well is really fun,” Langlois said.

The band has maintained social distancing as they rehearse for hours on end. They have not performed in nearly two years, a feeling they desperately miss. “It’s just a lot different -- the energy that comes with having an audience,” Langlois said.

Pages have turned full of holiday cheer the last three years as shows were canceled because of unplanned snowstorms and the ongoing global pandemic. “It was a bit difficult the last few years,” Langlois admitted.

But the waiting is finally over. The band is back to perform its first live concert this weekend at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh.

“It’s really fun to hear the band play so well because we’ve practiced so much,” said band member Kassidy Turek.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the concert will go to local North Country families. “The money goes towards the children that have life-threatening illnesses in the 518 area code,” said Loretta Cappiello, a Make-A-Wish volunteer.

“We’re just really excited to play in front of a live audience again and use it for such an outstanding cause,” Langlois said.

The students say it feels good to be back and to share their love of music with their community once again. “The band would really appreciate the support and we would love to share our Christmas spirit with everyone,” Turek said.

The concert is Sunday, December 12th at 1:00 inside Champlain Centre next to the Make-A-Wish booth.

